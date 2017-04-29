FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Fight Haters Online As Divorce Proceedings Move Forward

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/29/2017
T.I. And Tameka Tiny CottleCredit: Just Jared

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle have found themselves fighting with trolls and haters like teenagers on social media over the way they are handling their divorce.

Earlier this week, a fan took to Instagram to call out the rapper for not fighting enough to save his marriage and for his alleged affair with model Bernice Burgos.

The person told the entrepreneur whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. that after watching an old episode of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” she was disappointed by the way things ended between him and Tiny.

The viewer reminded 36-year-old T.I. that Tiny, 41, was present for him after he was released from prison.

In 2007, the “Let’s Get Away” artist was arrested by federal authorities before the BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta for possession of weapons. While behind bars, Tiny, who is often described as a “ride or die chick,” found ways to provide for her family.

The pro-Tiny commenter said: “I just watched the episode where Tiny was waiting for you to be released from prison. Loyalty and love. Meanwhile, you’re out here searching for something that doesn’t love you. Money loves nobody.”

The former star of “T.I.’s Road to Redemption” hit back and he hit hard.

T.I. stated: “Keep living in the past and you’re doomed to repeat it. Now find you something productive to do.News flash! If I didn’t call you to ask your opinion on whether or not I should get married when I got married, please don’t think I’ll listen to your motherf***ing opinion on whether or not I should not be married.”

The father of seven continued to slam the fan by adding: “If I didn’t need your blessings to get married….if I didn’t ask YOU what I should do then….What makes you think I need your advice now?”

Tiny filed for divorce a few days ago for the second time after a six-year marriage with the “Identity Thief” actor.

Things are official this time around because the first try in December could not go through because T.I. never received the divorce papers.

When the estranged couple got married on July 30, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida, many thought it was going to last forever. There you had two people who knew each other very well and decided to give love a chance, flaws in all.

T.I. and Tiny have three children together – 12-year-old King, Major Philant, 8, and Heiress Diana, nine months. They also have four other children from previous relationships.

With the end of their reality show and a pending divorce, it is the end of an era for one of hip-hop culture’s most iconic couples.

2 Comments

Margo Mays
04/29/2017 at 9:45 am
Reply

I wish they could stay together but! We don’t know all of the story even if you hold men down for any reason they still will jump ship I’m a wife I know


Not a Fan anymore.
04/29/2017 at 8:21 am
Reply

So not a fan of Lil t.I. anymore. The way he replied to the fan. Immature mean. So should have expected that from him.
Moving forward. My opinion.


