T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Fans Go At It Over ‘Distraction’ Remark And Divorce

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s fans and friends are going at it on social media after the rapper had the brilliant idea to call his marriage a distraction.

The Harris/Cottle couple announced in late 2016 that after seven years of a tumultuous relationship they were divorcing.

Fans of the King of ATL and his R&B singer of a wife are now watching the divorce play out in the final season of their reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” that airs on VH1.

Last week, the “King Back” and “Ride wit Me” MC was on a promotional tour where he was pushing the series, and he sat down with Angie Martinez to explain what led to the destruction of the loving home that they built with their six children.

The “American Gangster” actor said: “It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me.”

The comments went viral and everyone with a computer, a phone, and some free time on their hands decided to give a piece of their mind to T.I. for the way he spoke about the mother of his three children.

Tiny’s friend, Sabrina Peterson, took to Instagram to defend her by saying: “Dear Self, don’t give a man your good years, become a felon for him, let go of friends, give up your career to support his, don’t be too loyal because one day he might get to where y’all worked too hard to be and consider you a “DISTRACTION.” Love always, Me.”

A person on social media explained: “Tiny caught a felony for ti then he calls their marriage a distraction.”

Another individual took the opportunity to bash the rapper for allegedly cheating with an Instagram model.

The person wrote: “T.I. said marriage to Tiny was a distraction. I can see how it would be distracting when he wanted to concentrate on cheating.”

Many took issue with T.I. because they see Tiny as a “ride or die chick” who stuck around after he was arrested, thrown in jail, and went through some tough financial times.