FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
caitlyn jenner bill o'reilly briana dejesus kim kardashian rebel wilson kim zolciak kourtney kardashian Bernice Burgos Jordan Ozuna harry styles bryan tanaka Lorraine Gilles kanye west honey boo boo jenelle evans kylie jenner blake shelton rob kardashian T.I. drake amber portwood
Home » Entertainment

T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Divorce Gets Closer As Singer Vows To Stop Giving Bernice Burgos Free Publicity

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/22/2017
2
7.9K Views
5


T.I. And TinyCredit: Instagram

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle are getting ready to sign the divorce papers, but that does not mean she will let Bernice Burgos come out on top.

Music lovers can remember in 2006 when rumors were swirling around claiming that Jay Z was more than Rihanna’s mentor, Beyoncé dropped “B’Day,” which had the hit song “Ring the Alarm” where she made it clear that another woman will not benefit from her hard work.

Some of the lyrics from the song go like this: “But I’ll be damned if I see another chick on your arm! Don’t you ring the alarm. I been through this too long.”

According to several sources, that is Tiny’s state of mind at the moment – “There is no way she let her husband’s side piece earn fortune and fame using the brand she helped create.”

To accomplish her goal, the Xscape singer has decided to ignore the Instagram model where she throws shade because she is not giving her any more free publicity.

😙

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

The source said: “Tiny is not about to let Bernice come out of this a winner. She knows the more shade she throws at Bernice, the more attention that gives her and that means more bookings and more money in her pocket.”

The spy added: “Tiny regrets calling Bernice out for singing her song. She knows Bernice was trying to bait her and she fell for it. But never again. She’s keeping her dirty laundry private. She has no interest in feeding into this feud. She’s even following Bernice on Instagram, because she wants to send the message that she’s not holding a grudge. Tiny is being very calculated and strategic; she refuses to look like the victim here.”

Loving my jeans from @fashionnova for 15% off use my code "Bernice" 😘

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Advertisement

Tiny might have come up with her master plan too late because Burgos is a star on social media, she has more followers than ever thanks to the drama, and she is now being hired by clubs all over the world because she has a following.

Post Views: 7,897


Read more about Bernice Burgos T.I. Tameka Cottle Tiny

You may also like
T.I. Leaning On Bernice Burgos After Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Split
04/20/2017
T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Fans Go At It Over ‘Distraction’ Remark And Divorce
04/17/2017
Kandi Burruss Wants Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle To Go Under The Knife After T.I. Split
04/16/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
2 Comments

Lisamanleyscott
04/22/2017 at 10:20 am
Reply

That’s right Tiny do not put the coins in her pocket😎😎Just keep ur laundry private BBY girl. People only can just wonder if you just keep it moving. I love you &Tip as a couple. I hope you guys work it out. Mrs. Pinksugar Baby.


Honey
04/22/2017 at 10:01 am
Reply

Good girl Tiny your better than that if she wants your left overs let her have them most b””””” like that deserves left overs.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *