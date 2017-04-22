T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Divorce Gets Closer As Singer Vows To Stop Giving Bernice Burgos Free Publicity

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle are getting ready to sign the divorce papers, but that does not mean she will let Bernice Burgos come out on top.

Music lovers can remember in 2006 when rumors were swirling around claiming that Jay Z was more than Rihanna’s mentor, Beyoncé dropped “B’Day,” which had the hit song “Ring the Alarm” where she made it clear that another woman will not benefit from her hard work.

Some of the lyrics from the song go like this: “But I’ll be damned if I see another chick on your arm! Don’t you ring the alarm. I been through this too long.”

According to several sources, that is Tiny’s state of mind at the moment – “There is no way she let her husband’s side piece earn fortune and fame using the brand she helped create.”

To accomplish her goal, the Xscape singer has decided to ignore the Instagram model where she throws shade because she is not giving her any more free publicity.

The source said: “Tiny is not about to let Bernice come out of this a winner. She knows the more shade she throws at Bernice, the more attention that gives her and that means more bookings and more money in her pocket.”

The spy added: “Tiny regrets calling Bernice out for singing her song. She knows Bernice was trying to bait her and she fell for it. But never again. She’s keeping her dirty laundry private. She has no interest in feeding into this feud. She’s even following Bernice on Instagram, because she wants to send the message that she’s not holding a grudge. Tiny is being very calculated and strategic; she refuses to look like the victim here.”

Tiny might have come up with her master plan too late because Burgos is a star on social media, she has more followers than ever thanks to the drama, and she is now being hired by clubs all over the world because she has a following.