T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Are Not Getting Back Together As Bernice Burgos Flaunts New Car

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/04/2017
T.I. Bernice Burgos Tameka 'Tiny' CottleCredit: Instagram

T.I. might have bought Bernice Burgos a fancy car which is another reason for Tameka “Tiny” Cottle to be furious.

Fans, who were hoping to see the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” reconcile, can stop.

This week, Burgos, who is the rapper’s alleged side chick, shared a picture that proved that he only cares for her.

On Instagram, the curvy model posted an image where she is standing next to a stunning $80,000 black Range Rover.

Miss Burgos made sure she looked as good as her new ride in a pair of tight black jeans that showed her assets, matching jacket, and sneakers.

She captioned the photo, “new whip.”

Many people asked her if T.I. got her the new car and Burgos, who has a habit of responding to her fans, has been playing coy all of a sudden.

Can't start my day without my morning workout! 4 months of consistency! Going strong!! Stay motivated!💪🏾💪🏾

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Several websites have published the story that T.I. gave her the car for being by his side and she has yet to deny it.

It was recently revealed that Burgos is a shoulder for the rapper to cry on as he goes through the divorce.

New whip.. 😍

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

A source said: “Bernice is innocent in all of this and TIP wants everyone to know that.For the most part, She’s done nothing but stay behind the scenes and love and support him while his marriage was falling apart. He respects her for that and gets upset when fans and the media try to cast her as some home wrecker. She’s not. If anything Bernice has been one of the most loyal and loving people in his life.”

Be you…🍫

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

A fan went after the artist for cheating and dumping Tiny, and he hit back saying: “News flash! If I didn’t call you to ask your opinion on whether or not I should get married when I got married, please don’t think I’ll listen to your motherf***ing opinion on whether or not I should not be married. If I didn’t need your blessings to get married….if I didn’t ask YOU what I should do then….What makes you think I need your advice now?”

Tiny has stated that she will not let Burgos use her estranged husband for fame and money.

Parker
05/04/2017 at 7:22 am
Reply

I feel like this, Tip is always talking about God this and God that I wonder if he knew that (1) of the 10 commandments is: thou shall not commit adultry and by far I would say that he’s definitely done that


Quan
05/04/2017 at 7:11 am
Reply

I was always told that a “HIT DOG WILL HOLLA.” Guilty ppl always feel a need to explain themselves… If you you don’t care, then don’t respond.


Rrainme
05/04/2017 at 5:39 am
Reply

He got tired of what he had…didn’t care enough to keep loving..blames family for distraction from music..using that as justification… why get togather in the first


Sharon bell
05/04/2017 at 5:38 am
Reply

TI SIDE CHICK IS SO DUMB CAUSE IF TI DID it TO HIS WIFE. WHO IS SHE . LOL HE IS GOING TO DO IT TO HER. GIRL SIT DOWN SOMEWHERE.


Rrainme
05/04/2017 at 5:37 am
Reply

Age old story.. man distracted with new woman… blames marriage failure.
Why couldn’t they have separated first then he goes looking????

Rubbish ..he wanted new nookie!


Trina
05/04/2017 at 5:30 am
Reply

Every time I log onto the internet I see something pertaining to T.I., Tiny, and the so called “mistress” . I personally don’t believe what I read. I know they’re so tired of the lies and rumors want to handle their affairs peacefully. I am a fan of both T.I. And Tiny and will continue to be a fan of both whether they continue with their marriage or not.


Lisa Bannerman
05/04/2017 at 4:46 am
Reply

Well Tameka accept the things you can’t change don’t make it messy get what’s coming let go of the be move on think about the kids and not try to get pay back you can’t compete with where this man is at in his life yeah it hurts the whatever’s let that stuff go not a good look


