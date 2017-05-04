T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Are Not Getting Back Together As Bernice Burgos Flaunts New Car

T.I. might have bought Bernice Burgos a fancy car which is another reason for Tameka “Tiny” Cottle to be furious.

Fans, who were hoping to see the stars of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” reconcile, can stop.

This week, Burgos, who is the rapper’s alleged side chick, shared a picture that proved that he only cares for her.

On Instagram, the curvy model posted an image where she is standing next to a stunning $80,000 black Range Rover.

Miss Burgos made sure she looked as good as her new ride in a pair of tight black jeans that showed her assets, matching jacket, and sneakers.

She captioned the photo, “new whip.”

Many people asked her if T.I. got her the new car and Burgos, who has a habit of responding to her fans, has been playing coy all of a sudden.

Can't start my day without my morning workout! 4 months of consistency! Going strong!! Stay motivated!💪🏾💪🏾 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Several websites have published the story that T.I. gave her the car for being by his side and she has yet to deny it.

It was recently revealed that Burgos is a shoulder for the rapper to cry on as he goes through the divorce.

New whip.. 😍 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 1, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

A source said: “Bernice is innocent in all of this and TIP wants everyone to know that.For the most part, She’s done nothing but stay behind the scenes and love and support him while his marriage was falling apart. He respects her for that and gets upset when fans and the media try to cast her as some home wrecker. She’s not. If anything Bernice has been one of the most loyal and loving people in his life.”

Be you…🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 2, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

A fan went after the artist for cheating and dumping Tiny, and he hit back saying: “News flash! If I didn’t call you to ask your opinion on whether or not I should get married when I got married, please don’t think I’ll listen to your motherf***ing opinion on whether or not I should not be married. If I didn’t need your blessings to get married….if I didn’t ask YOU what I should do then….What makes you think I need your advice now?”

Tiny has stated that she will not let Burgos use her estranged husband for fame and money.