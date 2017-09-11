T.I. And Charlamagne Tha God Have A Huge Problem With This Radio Station’s Post About Beyoncé

As soon as Beyonce decided to get involved in the Hurricane Harvey effort, videos and photos of her good deed swept through social media. Local as well as major publications did not miss the opportunity to praise the superstar for her hands on approach to the natural disaster relief efforts.

However, other stars who did the same seem to not receive nearly as much credit as Beyonce.

Recently, rappers T.I. and Charlamagne Tha God expressed their dismay regarding the fact that another star who contributed just as much as Queen Bey was overlooked completely by a radio station.

Local Houston station The Box recently posted a photo on their social media that shows Beyonce slipping gloves on and getting ready to serve food to a citizen affected by the Hurricane.

As soon as T.I. stumbled upon the post, he expressed his disappointment that the local radio station completely ignored yet another star who was hands on from the very beginning – Trae Tha Truth.

‘AND [Trae Tha Truth] WAS THERE TOO!! JUST LIKE HE BEEN THERE SINCE DAY 1 DOIN WHATEVER HE CAN FOR THOSE IN NEED!! It ain’t cool how y’all trying to just overlook his week and a ½ worth of efforts and shine the light on someone else’s,’ the rapper slammed.

#TI and #CharlamagneThaGod are disappointed in a local radio station for failing to acknowledge that Houston rapper #TraeThaTruth had been taking care of Houstonians affected by #HurricaneHarvey prior to #Beyoncé's arrival yesterday. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Charlamagne agreed with Tip and condemned the radio for being petty and dismissing someone who contributed to the cause so much.

By ignoring him, Charlamagne said that the station proves they are not even doing this for the right reasons.

It has to be noted that neither of them slammed Beyonce but just the radio station.

Queen Bey in fact actually took it upon herself to shout out Trae Tha Truth and other people who donated to her BeyGood foundation.