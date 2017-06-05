FREE NEWSLETTER
T.I. And Bernice Burgos Still Not Close To Making Things Official – Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Looms Large On Their Future

Mel Walker Posted On 06/05/2017
T.I. is a troubled man, and he is not ashamed of it, the “No Mediocre” singer is caught between two women with vastly different outlooks on life and the entertainment world.

On one side, there is Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, the mother of his six children, a woman he has been with for over sixteen years. Tiny as her fans like to call her has never turned her back on him even in the dark hours of a prison sentence.

And on the other way, there is a video vixen and model named Bernice Burgos, 37, a mother of two with a voracious appetite for the limelight. She wants the rapper to turn her into the new Kylie Jenner.

Miss Burgos twerks and likes to post suggestive images on social media, however, Tiny has a long history with the ATL actor. At some point, this will matter in the scale.

The stunning model never misses an opportunity to show the Internet what she is working with, but she has not been able to close the deal. T.I. is in no rush to commit.

People close to the rapper are now convinced more than ever before that he is not ready to get involved with another woman in a serious way. If Burgos is waiting on an official sign that will help develop her brand, she might have to wait a very long time.

A source explained: “He likes to see her sexy photos and guys all over her, it makes him proud that all those dudes are after her, but he is the one who can have her anytime he wants… [but] his head is still all about Tiny.”

This does not sound like someone who is looking for a long-term relationship.

Time could prove that Burgos was a temporary glitch and that T.I. will find his way back to his “ride or die” chick, Tiny, who delivered in a big way for her family when it was needed.

