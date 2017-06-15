T.I. and Bernice Burgos Have Huge Fight Over Tiny – Makes The Model Feel Like A ‘Sidechick!’

Things between T.I. and his lover, Instagram model Bernice Burgos have been going south ever since the woman decided to send Chris Brown racy videos. Obviously, the 36-year-old rapper is not too happy about how Burgos has been acting lately.

According to a source close to the couple, Bernice scared that she may lose T.I. if he decides to return to Tiny, has found herself a possible replacement.

It turns out that Bernice has been flirting with Chris Brown for a while now.

Although at first, it was just cute messages, now that she is super mad at T.I., the flirting has become racier.

Burgos is reportedly furious T.I. played her and lied to her that everything between him and Tiny was over.

The model was shocked when she started hearing rumors that, despite the fact that he and Tiny were divorced, the rapper would still spend time with his babies’ mama and even sleep in the same bed.

The insider revealed that at first Bernice ignored the speculations because he swore Tiny had no place in his life anymore.

But when she finally questioned him, not only did he not deny it but T.I. also got angry at her for trying to control him.

‘She is pissed because he said that was not going on, that she was more than a sidechick and now it’s looking more and more like he just told her what she wanted to hear,’ the source stated.

To take revenge on the man, Bernice has been flirting with Chris Brown more and more, sending him x rated videos, not too racy.

She knows better than to put herself in the situation of getting something too personal on the internet.

In addition, Brown loves that she has a lot of sexy girls around her and Bernice plays along, sending him clips of them getting touchy-feely.

She makes it seem like she’s down to share.

Do you believe it’s really T.I.’s fault for Bernice’s acting out? What about Chris Brown – should the star flirt with another’s woman even though he knows they are not completely over?