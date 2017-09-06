T.I. Allegedly Has An “Inappropriate Proposal” For Tiny Involving Another Woman!

T.I. and Tiny are heading for a divorce, but that doesn’t mean they are truly done yet. Apparently, he wants to take his wife to bed again but with an ‘additional flavor.’

According to the publication, HollywoodLife, Tiny’s become very close with Blac Chyna in the past few months.

Their close friendship has made T.I. want to take both of them at the same time. The site claims he “thinks it’s great they’re getting along so well.” And you would wonder why?

The insider added T.I. has always found Blac Chyna to be an attractive woman.

Apparently he fell in love with Tiny because of open-mindedness to new experiences in the first place .

Is it possible this will go down?

The insider claimed the rapper is worried about how it could affect his relationship with his soon-to-be ex-wife. Although it would be a jolly old time, to say the least, things could become problematic fast.

Maybe it’s the best idea for him not to pursue this particular course of action. As Celebrity Insider readers know, Rob Kardashian claimed this had already happened.

Or at least, T.I. tried to have it happen, but it didn’t happen in his favor.

Social media users will remember when Rob Kardashian exploded on Instagram and Twitter while accusing T.I. of all kinds of different things.

The brief social-media-spat came after T.I. said Rob was super lame for being petty and posting revenge porn on Twitter and Instagram.