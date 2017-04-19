Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Stole Liam Hemsworth’s Number From His Phone To Secure A Date

Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters admitted to once stealing Liam Hemsworth’s telephone number from their dad’s phone in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Sophia, the oldest girl among the three, said, “when I was little I use to go through my dad’s phone and take numbers,” and Hemsworth was her most obvious choice.

The 18-year-old sister, Sistine, said “I called him. He never answered.” Liam isn’t the only celebrity the girl’s had their eyes on.

Earlier this year, the sisters presented and escorted celebrities on and off the stage at the Golden Globe Awards. The girls said they were totally infatuated when they saw Ryan Reynolds, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ryan Gosling.

Sistine recalled the time DiCaprio said he remembered meeting the sisters one time and “she fainted a little.”

Sistine signed on to IMG models two years ago. She met Karl Lagerfeld backstage during her fitting for the Chanel show in Paris last December; she said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been so starstruck.”

Even though the girls and their family are mega-famous, apparently they live a pretty normal lifestyle that is similar to the average family dynamics.

The 70-year-old Rocky Balboa actor allegedly loves to brag about his 3 million Instagram followers, and he shares candid moments of his family at home.

Sophia said, “he’ll be like, ‘Hey, good morning!’ And we’ll be like, “Thanks, Sly!'” as he takes pictures of the girls for his social media.

The sisters get back at their dad by using “ugly” Snapchat filters when filming their dad. Sistine says her mother and father still don’t understand the point of Snapchat, which makes it all the more fun for the girls!