Sylvester Stallone To Appear As Himself Next Season On ‘This Is Us’!

When NBC’s hugely popular drama series This is Us returns this fall, it will be bringing with it some new muscle. Action star Sylvester Stallone will guest star on the show in a role that should come naturally: himself.

On the show, Stallone will be co-starring in a new movie with Justin Hartley’s character, the adult version of Kevin Pearson.

This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia co-starred with Stallone in 2006’s Rocky Balboa, playing Rocky’s son, Robert, who had been previously played by Stallone’s real-life son Sage Stallone in Rocky V.

Tragically, Sage Stallone died in 2012 at the age of 36 from an undiagnosed case of atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

The elder Stallone and Ventimiglia are unlikely to share any scenes on This is Us due to the multiple timelines, in which Ventimiglia’s character, Jack, has also tragically passed away by the present day.

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman says the new season will continue to provide viewers with clues as to how and why Jack died.

The season premiere will continue where the show left off, showing the aftermath of Jack and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) big fight.

In the process, Fogelman says the premiere will eventually come to reveal “a big, giant piece of the puzzle” of how Jack died.

“[It] will potentially set the internet abuzz but also hopefully push that storyline’s momentum,” says Fogelman. “There’s a lot of healing to be done. We painted this picture of the world’s perfect dad [and] man, and now we’re going to show, not the dark side of that, but a more full picture.”

Fogelman says that producers have a plan in place for revealing Jack’s death, noting that it was always intended to be a “big part” of the show’s ongoing plot.

Advertisement

The present day storyline will pick up a few months later, with the triplets now celebrating their 37th birthday — one year after the show began. The second season of This is Us will premiere on Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on NBC.