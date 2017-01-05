Sylvester Stallone Picks Adam Driver For New Film

Sylvester Stallone will star alongside Adam Driver in ‘As Tough As They Come.”

Advertisement

According to Deadline, Stallone will direct and star in the film adaptation of the book written by Sergeant Travis Mills.

The project is still being floated around to various studios but insiders tell us it could end up at Fox.

Released in 2015, the story traces the experience of Travis Mills, the only one of five soldiers to survive a quadruple amputation after an attack in Afghanistan. The story also deals with his relationship with his father-in-law, Craig Buck, who stood by his side when he returned to the United States.

Driver will play Travis Mills while Sylvester Stallone will play the role of his father-in-law.

The Role hits close to home for Driver who served in the marines from 2001 to 2004.

Susan Carlson, Eric Carlson, and James Keach will produce the project, reports Deadline.

This will be an interesting role for Driver who, before reprising his role as Kylo Ren in the next Star Wars movie, will be in ‘Silence,’ the new Martin Scorsese film,

Advertisement

Sylvester Stallone fans can next see the actor when he makes his debut in a Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2. The 70-year old actor is also gearing up for Expendables 4.