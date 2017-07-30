‘Sweet Valley High’ Star Brittany Daniel And Her Boyfriend Tie The Knot

Brittany Daniel is officially off the market! Yesterday, July 29, the Sweet Valley High and The Game star and her significant other, Adam Touni, tied the knot in a beautiful wedding at The Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles, California.

‘We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection shared by our friends and family on this special day. We’re so grateful to have this kind of support as we start this journey together,’ the newlyweds stated following their wedding ceremony.

According to new reports, Daniel walked down the aisle wearing a gorgeous custom-made, off-the-shoulder lace Trish Peng gown.

It is safe to say the bride looked absolutely stunning.

The pair chose to celebrate the special day with 150 of their closest pals and family members.

Some of the guests included The Game co-stars and Daniel’s twin sister, Cynthia Daniel Hauser, who was also her maid of honor.

As fans may remember, the couple took to social media to announce their engagement last year on Christmas day.

The actress posted a selfie in which she showed off her new engagement ring alongside Touni, captioning the Insta pic: ‘I said yes! My world just became brighter today. #engagement #christmas #love #proposal.’

I said yes! My world just became brighter today. #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni A post shared by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:23pm PST

Back in June, Daniel and her girlfriends celebrated her bachelorette party in Santa Barbara, California.

The women dressed up as superheroes and went on ‘wine crawls.’

All in all, it looks like they had a very good time.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Brittany and Adam!