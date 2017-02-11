Sweet Revenge! Kourtney Kardashian Spotted On A Date With Justin Bieber

Scott Disick has been out of control lately and his betrayal of his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian was just too much! However, while he was flaunting his bikini clad babes in Miami, Kourtney also had a bit of fun with her rebound, Justin Bieber! The cougar and her 22 year old go-to revenge lover had a hot night out just to spite Disick, who hates seeing Kardashian with anybody else but him.
As fans know, the mother of Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, has been sneaking around with Bieber for years although she only claimed they were friends. The blush on her face and slight smirk as she denied they were lovers could not hide however that there is definitely something more between them.
Now, in the aftermath of Scott’s betrayal Kourtney is done being private with Bieber.
“Kourtney and Justin have a super weird relationship and always have,” a source close to the Kardashian clan said.
“There is an insane amount of sexual attraction between the two of them, and even though her friends think it is creepy, she does not care,” claimed the source.
“Kourtney gave up her 20’s for Scott, and she is kind of reliving them now,” added the insider.
Furthermore, according to the source, Bieber doesn’t mind being the rebound fling.
“Justin doesn’t care that he is her go-to when Scott and her break-up because he is in it for the same things she is — sex and friendship,” explained the source. “Nothing more.”
Not surprisingly, bad boy Disick continued his party spree after returning to Los Angeles, this time in the company of his friend, Chris Brown.
The two palls were last seen hitting hot spot Catch on February 9.
