Susan Sarandon Says Her Sexuality Is Up For Grabs

Susan Sarandon feels she is ready to fall back in love, no matter if it’s a man or a woman. The actress insists that she does not attach importance to her next love story being done with a man or a woman. “My sexual orientation is up for grabs,” she told PrideSource.

Advertisement

The star of ‘Thelma and Louise,’ who remained 20 years as a couple with actor Tim Robbins’ until 2009, says she never really had the opportunity to explore her sexuality with women because of her Long previous relationships.

She now feels that this is the perfect time to try. “I’m a serial monogamist,” she said. So I did not really have a lot of relationships. I have not been solicited by various proposals of any kind. I still am not! I do not understand what is going on!” she said.

Despite her lack of amorous adventures, Sarandon has fond memories of a particular relationship – with a man she claims to have become gay. “I had at one time a lovely and lovely relationship that worked perfectly with a man who did not even go out with another woman after me, and it worked very well,” she revealed. “I do not think it was necessary to declare as it was today.”

In identifying the mysterious man as fellow actor Philip, the actress said: “He was gay, and we had a great relationship on all counts.”

The latter came out before his death in 1989.

Sarandon was also previously married to Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979, and she also had a love affair with director Franco Amurri, the father of her daughter Eva, in the mid-1980s.

Advertisement

Her relationship with businessman, Jonathan Bricklin, ended nearly two years ago.