Susan Sarandon Does Not Want To Be Blamed For Donald Trump Presidency

Susan Sarandon is no longer a fan of Donald Trump, and she made it known during a fiery interview on MSNBC with Chris Hayes. Tuesday night, Sarandon returned to the place where it all began – “All In With Chris Hayes.” During the 2016 race, the “Anywhere but Here” actress was one of those diehard Bernie Sanders fans who claimed they felt the Bern and would never support Hillary Clinton. Miss Sarandon told Hayes back then that she would not be voting for Clinton even if it meant that Mr. Trump could become president.

The 70-year-old Oscar-winning actress said like Bernie; she believed that Trump had it in him to bring real change to Washington. She said a few months ago: “Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately.”

The comment went viral, and Clinton backers were quick and harsh in their criticism against Sarandon. Last night, Mr. Hayes asked her if she regrets her remarks, does she still view President Trump as the one who will carry out a revolution? Sarandon tried to wiggle out of the tough question by saying that it is not to the time to look at old comments nor to point fingers.

According to Sarandon, while Trump is not good for the environment, national security, immigrants, and women he was able to “awake ” activists in America like never seen before. The “Thelma & Louise” star explained: “I think that … analyzing and spending time and energy talking about blaming people who made mistakes or what should have happened is really wasting your time and energy. Because what we have now is a populace that is awake.”

Sarandon went on to bash Mr. Trump by calling him clumsy and a failure. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said that people should look at Trump and see him as a cautionary tale because he is a terrible leader – both in business and as president.

She stated: “He’s so clumsy and so bad at putting these things through that everybody’s awake and saying, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening to the EPA?'”

The interview ended with Sarandon tearing into Hayes by repeatedly asking him to stop dwelling in the past and to do his job as a reporter and focus on issues that matter like the Dakota Access Pipeline.