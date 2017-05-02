Susan Sarandon Cheryl Hines And Christine Baranski To Film New Sequel To Bad Moms

A Bad Moms sequel is coming to theaters! Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, and Christine Baranski are joining the ensemble in the future addition, A Bad Mom’s Christmas, according to People magazine.

The A-list actresses will play the mothers of Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, and Mila Kunis respectively. Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have starred in several comedies together, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Production of the new film is to begin in Atlanta, Georgia, with Jon Lucas and Scott Moore returning to direct from their screenplay.

Mila, Kristen, and Kathryn are coming back to the big screen to portray the overworked, overwhelmed, and under-appreciated mothers from the first film.

In the sequel, the added challenge for the cast and co-stars is creating the perfect Christmas for their families as well as their demanding busy-body mothers.

Other cast members coming back to the series will be Jay Hernandez, David Walton, and Wanda Sykes. Peter Gallagher from Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Justin Hartley are among the new additions to the cast.

Bad Moms was originally produced for only $20 million and made over $184 million at the box office worldwide after its release on the 29th of July in 2016.

Because the original film did so well, the film is being kickstarted as a new franchise.

Another movie will come out except not about bad mothers, but instead, will follow a trio of fathers. The producers have yet to announce who the awful dads and grandfathers will be.

The director of photography will be Mitchell Amundsen, and the behind-the-scenes creative team will include production designer Marcia Hinds, editor James Thomas, and costume designer Julia Caston.

The new film will be out in theaters on the 3rd of November.