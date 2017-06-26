Susan Boyle Attacked By Gang Of Teenagers Near Her Home In Scotland

This is a sad situation. “Britain’s Got Talent” alum Susan Boyle has been attacked by a gang of teenagers near her home. The most infuriating thing about it is that this isn’t the first time it’s happened!

Apparently, there are about 15 teens that like to find different ways to torture the singer. Multiple people have witnessed the horrible incidences of harassment.

In one incident, Boyle was surrounded by the group, made up of mainly boys from 16 to 18, who set paper on fire and threw it at her. When the 56-year-old boards the bus the mischievous teens often pelt the windows with stones and objects at hand.

The abuse doesn’t stop there, the singer who suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, is often subject to verbal abuse. Calling her “ugly and fat” among other things, the group of teens even follow her around town.

Boyles’ neighbors have kept an eye on her since she bought the house that she grew up in after her remarkable journey on “Britain’s Got Talent.” They have tried to call the police to remove the teenagers but they end up returning to torture the innocent woman even more.

It seems as though Susan isn’t the only one subject to the group’s abusive ways. Another woman has stepped up to reveal that she’s been tortured by them.

“While I was waiting at the bus they lobbed a glass bottle at my head. Luckily, it missed – it would have been painful if it had hit me.”

The woman goes on to say that she’s subject to racist remarks and that she’s called the police over 15 times but to no avail. The incident has made her suicidal and she’s had to seek support from helplines.

The menaces are old enough to take responsibility for their actions. Hopefully, the proper authorities contact the parents if nothing changes soon.