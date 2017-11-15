‘Superstore’ Actor Ben Feldman And His Wife Michelle Mulitz Welcome Their First Baby – Find Out The Gender And The Name!

We have learned that Superstore actor Ben Feldman is now a father! Today, a rep for the 37-year-old star confirmed that on October 24 Ben and his wife Michelle Mulitz welcomed a healthy baby boy who they named Charlie Milton!

‘Charlie Milton Feldman was born on the Dodgers’ second home run in the series. He loves sleeping all day and partying all night,’ the proud parents joked during a new interview with People magazine.

As for the name choice, the dad explained that ‘Milton was Michelle’s grandfather and Charlie is a f***ing adorable name!’

As fans may already be aware, the pair tied the knot back in 2013, and in June of this year, they announced that they are pregnant with their first baby together.

In August, Michelle also celebrated the baby shower, and The Flash actress Danielle Panabaker was also in attendance.

The first time mother took to social media to share a group shot that she captioned: ‘Thank you, ladies, for loving us and for knowing how to shower.🙊 It was one of the BEST days in my whole life… I’m so overwhelmed with love and gratitude.’

Check out the pic!

👶🚿💙 Thank you ladies for loving us & for knowing how to shower 🙊It was one of the BEST days in my whole life… I am so overwhelmed with love & gratitude A post shared by MHF (@michellehelyn) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Last summer, the at the time father to be, joked about his wife’s huge pregnancy belly by sharing a funny pic of her in a pool, wearing a ‘Save the Whales’ blue one-piece bathing suit!

They seem to be having a great and loving relationship, and we are sure they are going to be amazing parents as well.

Congratulations on the addition to the family, Ben, and Michelle!