‘Supernatural’ And ‘MST3K’ Star Felicia Day Joins ‘The Magicians’ For Season 3

Popular genre television veteran and internet star Felicia Day has lined up her next role, and it will keep her squarely within the science-fiction/fantasy realm. Day is slated to appear next season on the Syfy series, The Magicians, as the character, Poppy.

Fans of Lev Grossman’s book trilogy will recognize the character as the Dragonologist who helps the main characters return magic to the universe.

“I am thrilled to join The Magicians this season,” says Day. “The show is one of my favorites, the cast is incredible to work with, and showrunner, Sera Gamble, is one of my Hollywood heroes. I can’t wait for fans to meet Poppy!”

Day and Gamble briefly worked together on the CW series, Supernatural, where Gamble was the showrunner during the sixth and seventh seasons.

In was in the seventh season where Day debuted her recurring character of hacker Charlie Bradbury, a role she would return to several times over the next few years.

Day first came to attention with a guest role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer before creating the web series, The Guild, based on her real-life experiences as a gamer.

In 2008, she appeared alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Nathan Fillion in Joss Whedon’s cult internet musical, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog.

Earlier this year, she debuted alongside comedian Patton Oswalt as one of the new villains on Netflix’s Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return.

The Magicians has been a massive success for Syfy as the network attempts to pivot back to hard science-fiction and fantasy once again.

The show stars Jason Ralph as Quentin Coldwater, a graduate student who finds himself at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy.

Eventually, Quentin discovers the world of Fillory, from his favorite childhood books, is a real place and is drawn into a quest to save it. The 13-episode third season of The Magicians is expected to debut sometime in 2018.