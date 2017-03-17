Supermodel Ashley Graham Says She Feels Like The Fattest Person Alive

Ashley Graham revealed that even though she is a famous supermodel, she still struggles with her weight and body image issues all the time. Graham became the first plus-sized model ever to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Maxim magazine.

Graham went on to say that she has been working on her confidence for the longest time and that it is not something that is easily built up over night. She said that sometimes she’d eat a whole bowl of pasta before a photo shoot and then wonder to herself if she the fattest person alive.

Apparently one of the ways she deals with her body image is by doing affirmations in the mirror every morning. She repeats her mantras to herself over and over again.

Graham has appeared on the issues of Cosmopolitan and Glamour, and even Vogue in the United Kingdom. She has her own clothing and lingerie line as well.

She went on to explain that the industry had changed so much from when she had first begun and that her career is now a testament to how things have changed.

She said that before her time as a model there were no other models that gave women of her stature a voice and that she is looking to provide that for women from now on.

The supermodel said that she gets emails almost every day from women all over the world that thank her for her courage and how she has helped them with their own body image issues.

Ashley Graham said in another interview recently that she has been dumped by guys because they were afraid of how overweight she would get later in life. She said that our culture is full of people who try and make others feel bad about their weight, and she hopes that it will change one day.