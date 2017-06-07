Supermodel Ashley Graham Opens Up About The Time She Was Harassed At Work

Workplace harassment is never an acceptable thing. It only gets worse when it happens to a young girl, who’s just 17-years-old. Ashley Graham shared an anecdote where a co-worker put her into a creepy situation.

As most individuals know, people are often protective of minors because of their lack of world experience and the tendency of older people to take advantage of them.

If it isn’t bad enough she was a minor at the time; you’ll be surprised to hear the rest of the story!

The supermodel said, “there was an incident on the set of a campaign job when I was 17-years-old, and there was a photo assistant who was into me.”

According to the model, she said her co-worker, “was like, ‘Hey, come here,’ and he led me into a closet. And I was like, ‘What?’ I thought he was going to show me something.”

When the model went into the closet with the man, he flashed his intimate areas to the young girl and asked her to touch him.

The plus-sized model claimed, “and he was like, ‘Grab it,” and I was like, ‘No! That’s disgusting!’ I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out.”

Considering her vulnerability at the time, it was a good thing she managed to get out of the uncomfortable and harrowing situation.

The model said she never told anyone that story ever, which according to many experts who study sexual assault, is not that uncommon.

Despite the horrific incident, Ashley’s career has apparently flourished, but it would be understandable if the event caused her to leave the industry. Thank goodness that it didn’t, of course.