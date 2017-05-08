Suited-Up Ben Affleck Accompanies His Adorable Daughter To School Dance – Will Garner Take Him Back?

Jennifer Garner better be careful, or she might get charmed by Ben Affleck and put the divorce on hold once again! The actor is surely doing whatever he can to stay close to his family, including accompanying his adorable daughter to her school dance – all suited-up!

Affleck was spotted by the paparazzi taking their 8-year-old daughter Seraphina to a father-daughter school dance in Los Angeles.

The mother looked adoringly at the father of her three children and their second oldest daughter.

Garner and Affleck had technically split back in 2015, but ever since then, they put their differences aside and focused on raising their children, 11-year-old Violet, 5-year-old and Samuel and Seraphina together.

They were photographed together so many times that people doubted they broke up at all!

Besides, their divorced was put on hold until very recently when Garner finally decided to file the documents.

Meanwhile, the did try to fix their relationship by going to couples’ counseling and Affleck going to rehab.

Last week, moving trucks arrived at their home, meaning that Affleck finally moved out of the guest house located right beside the main home in which Garner and the kids live.

Both Affleck and Garner asked for legal and physical custody of their three children.

Ever since the actor completed his rehab last year, he has become a much better father.

He’s now an active part of his kids’ life and always attends their school games, goes to church with the whole family every Sunday and now, Affleck is even going to a school dance with his adorable little daughter!

Maybe his efforts will make Garner change her mind. Do you think they should get back together?