Suicidal? The Kardashians Worry For Rob’s Mental Heath After Violent Fight With Blac Chyna!

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Rob and Blac Chyna had an extremely explosive fight that resulted in the man’s relatives urging him to end it for good this time!

Of course, the footage dates from before they got back together, just a month after Dream’s birth.

The episode is focused on Blac Chyna suddenly leaving her baby daddy and the whole aftermath.

Kylie Jenner also revealed that the fight was so bad that Chyna even trashed the home belonging to the younger Jenner sister.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend at the time, revealed that if he hadn’t arrived home when he did, things could have gotten” very bad!”

“I ran over there to just get Rob and make sure he was safe and that he didn’t do nothing stupid,” the man told Kylie. “Her nails were all f****d up. One of her real whole nails was gone. She was trying to bust his car window!”

Rob told them even police ended up checking on him and Corey added that “People that don’t know you are going to get the idea that you were suicidal.”

Kim Kardashian took her only brother’s side and called Chyna’s actions “hurtful.”

She went on to claim that their relationship has always been clearly unhealthy, adding that “they’re not meant to be with each other.”

Their huge fight was short-lived, however, and Rob explained how petty their argument was and how happy they are to be back together!

His sister Khloe, however, thought their relationship was “dark and toxic,” and questioned why he would ever go through that!

“I really thought there was no way in hell he would forgive her. The things she was saying and doing and the names she was calling him,” Khloe slammed Chyna.

Rob did not hesitate to defend his baby’s mama and asked his sisters to stay out of it and stop talking about things they don’t know!

In the end, Kim agreed to “step back” promising to be there for Rob if only he so desired.