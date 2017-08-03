Suge Knight Indicted For Allegedly Making Death Threats To ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Director F. Gary Gray

There’s a pretty good chance that Suge Knight will never walk out of prison a free man. The former Death Row Records mogul has been behind bars since early 2015 after he was accused of an intentional hit and run that ended up killing one person and injuring another. That’s not the crime that Knight appeared in court on Thursday to deal with.

Instead, when Suge Knight appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom, he was indicted on charges of threatening to kill Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray back in August 2014.

With his son in the front row sporting a “Free Suge” t-shirt, Knight pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On or about August 8, 2014, Suge…threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray,” the Grand Jury indictment reads.

After the alleged threat was made on F. Gary Gray’s life in 2014, it was reported that the director was seen with police.

Suge reportedly made his threats via text message during a back and forth with the director in an attempt to change the way he is portrayed in the NWA biopic.

Just months after Suge Knight allegedly threatened the Straight Outta Compton director, he was also accused of murder and attempted murder in connection with the filming of the movie.

In January 2015, Suge is accused of intentionally accelerating through a parking lot during the filming of a commercial for the movie and hitting two men who played extras.

That case is completely separate from the F. Gary Gray death threats but is still related to the famous film.

Security camera footage shows Suge Knight run down Terry Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan with his red pickup truck.

Terry Carter died as a result of the injuries and Cle Sloan ended up surviving. Suge Knight pleaded not guilty in that case as well, citing self-defense as his reason for hitting the gas pedal.

Both of Suge Knight’s alleged crimes came as the result of his anger about the way he was portrayed in Straight Outta Compton. The critically-acclaimed film didn’t paint the former music producer in the best light.

Knight is set for a jury trial in January to determine his gguiltin the deaths of Terry Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan. No trial date has been set for the F. Gary Gray death threat charges.