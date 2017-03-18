Sugar Bear’s Fiancée Accuses Mama June Of Being A Bad Mother!

During Friday’s Mama June: From Not to Hot episode, Mama June’s daughter, “Honey Boo Boo” Alana goes out with her father Sugar Bear and his fiancée once again and the two allow the girl to eat unhealthy food and order multiple desserts. Even worse, the trio goes to a cake tasting event and after trying everything she could, Alana is given a bunch of cupcakes for the way back.

Meanwhile, Mama June was working out at home with her personal trainer and when she saw Alana with the sweet treats she exploded.

“What the hell are you bringing cupcakes in here for? We’re trying to eat healthy.”

“Okay, but Alana’s 11 years old and she’s a child so I thought they would be good for her. Here you go honey. Enjoy,” Sugar Bear’s fiancée, Lamb said before handing the cupcakes to the little girl.

Sugar Bear agreed with his fiancée that there’s nothing wrong for the girl to eat sweets.

“You know how hard I f—ing have worked to get to where I’m at now,” Mama June argued, talking about all the weight she’s lost.

“Well honey, I think I’m beautiful the way I am. If you don’t like me, you don’t got to look at me,” said Lamb.

From there on, the feuding goes out of control and the two women keep jabbing at each other.

At some point, Mama June even threatens to not let them spend time with Alana if they insist on feeding her food that is bad for her.

“When it comes to my kids, if you can’t follow directions, then you won’t get no direction to be able to take her out and be able to bring her back.”

At this point, Lamb says something unforgivable to Shannon: “Wow! Directions? Whack directions June Shannon. You need to get directions and learn how to be a mother.”

Despite the hurtful jab, Mama June Shannon tries her best to keep the discussion cordial but Lamb has none of it!

“June is looking better on the outside, but she’s still ugly on the inside,” Sugar Bear’s fiancée says.

Do you think Lamb is right and Mama June is un unfit mother or should she follow her rules and not feed Alana too many sweets?