Entertainment

Sugar Bear Denies Mama June’s Abuse Allegations – He Says She’s Just Jealous!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/11/2017
Mama June and Sugar Bear On Here Comes Honey Boo BooSource: EOnline

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Mama June accused her former partner Sugar Bear of abuse yesterday. The From Not Too Hot star said Mike Thompson, also known as Sugar Bear, was very emotional and physically abused June and her children during their relationship.

Mama June said at the time she was willing to hide what was happening, but now she is ready to come out and reveal the truth about her former lover.

Sugar Bear responded to the allegations by flat out saying, “the abuse allegations are not true.”

He went on to say that the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is just making up the rumors because she’s upset over his recent marriage to Jennifer Lamb.

“It is not true, any of it,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “June won’t let me see or talk to Alana. I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her,” he continued.

“The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer’s wedding. I’ve tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won’t let me.”

Mama June said to Wendy Williams, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’s eye was his fault. They covered it up on Honey Boo Boo.

An upcoming episode of From Not Too Hot will reveal all of the details.

“This episode is going to show a little piece of our life,” she added.

“It’s going to open (up) our lives…This episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out in the open. He doesn’t have a relationship with Alana.”

Mama June said earlier this week, “it’s time the world sees him for what he is,” the 37-year-old reality star said. “Pumpkin’s eye buckle was caused by him…because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids.”

