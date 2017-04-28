Sugar Bear Denies Ever Abusing His Kids Following Mama June’s Claims!

As fans probably remember, not too long ago, reality TV star Mama June Shannon revealed that during her relationship with Sugar Bear Thompson, the man was extremely abusive towards her as well as towards the kids!

Advertisement

She also stated that while the entire family was on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo she couldn’t talk about the horrible years by the monster’s side. Now that the show is over, their troubled relationship is over as well, and she is a new and transformed woman, she feels free to show Sugar Bear’s real side to the public.

Now, however, it’s the man’s turn to talk about the accusations, and according to him, Mama June is lying! He never hit the girls!

According to Mama June, Sugar Bear inflicted “emotional and physical scars” on the girls for years, and she was unable to change the unfortunate situation for some reason. The reality TV star went on to claim that her oldest daughter Lauryn had her “eye buckle caused by him!”

Aside from the physical violence he used upon Mama June’s daughters, he didn’t even have a good relationship with his own daughter, Alana Honey Boo Boo for a long time!

Despite the woman’s claims, the young girl seemed pretty excited to act as a flower girl at her father’s wedding to Jessica Lamb not too long ago.

When asked about Mama June’s claims that he acted violent towards the girls, Sugar Bear denied he ever did such horrible things to them.

“No, I never abused them kids,” he claimed, adding that “I loved them kids!”

Advertisement

What do you think about Mama June’s claims? Do you believe Sugar Bear was abusive towards the girls?