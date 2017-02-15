Stuart McLean, Longtime Host Of Radio’s ‘Vinyl Cafe,’ Dies At 68

Stuart McLean, who hosted CBC’s The Vinyl Cafe, died at the age of 68.

Advertisement

The author, a well-known journalist, and humorist died from melanoma.

He has been a host and contributor on CBC radio for over 20 years and is known as one of the great storytellers of modern Canada.

His show was also broadcasted on NPR in the United States.

Originally from Montreal, McLean became known to the general public in the 70s and 80s on CBC Radio’s Morningside program.

During a memorable episode, he even released a cricket in the studio, creating a unique moment of humor that marked the imagination of thousands of listeners.

In the summer of 1994, McLean launched the Vinyl Café radio series, a weekly show featuring an adventure by a fictional Toronto family, the Morleys.

The series was an instant success and led Stuart McLean on tour across Canada and the United States.

The books recounting the adventures of the Morleys have become best-sellers and have earned the prestigious humor medal Stephen Leacock three times.

McLean was named the recipient of the Order of Canada in 2011.

In December 2015, during a holiday vinyl coffee tour, McLean announced that he had been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of cancer.

Fans across social media all expressed their sorrow Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken. But we are also finding comfort in memories of our dear friend,” noted the message, which was shared more than 26,000 times and attracted more than 5,000 comments by press time.

“I discovered his stories of Dave and Morley at a time in my life where I desperately needed some levity, and couldn’t be more grateful for the joy and laughter he brought,” shared one Facebook correspondent.

“The USA has lost one of our favorite Canadians,” wrote a Seattle man, who said he’d attended several of the Christmas seasons touring shows in the U.S. and Canada.

Advertisement

The official Facebook page of Vinyl Cafe published a message Wednesday afternoon announcing his death.