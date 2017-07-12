FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna abby lee miller rihanna kourtney kardashian kris jenner Tamra Judge t.i. apollo nida Nas kandi burruss Jeremy Meeks rob kardashian farrah abraham Jasmine Washington janet jackson vicki gunvalson nene leakes Evelyn Lozada Marjorie Harvey tamar braxton tameka cottle kim kardashian Kirk Frost
Home » Entertainment

Stripped Naked And Humiliated For Hours: Inside The Degrading Check-In Process Abby Lee Miller Is Bound To Go Through In Prison

Nick Markus Posted On 07/12/2017
1
1.0K Views
1


abby lee millerSource: radaronline.com

It looks like the former Dance Moms star is about to get a huge reality check! According to FCI Victorville newly released inmate Hollie Coulman, the disgraced Abby Lee Miller’s first few days behind bars are bound to be a nightmare.

Hollie Coulman spent 13 months in prison for wire fraud, and she was released in April.

The woman revealed that through the check-in process, and after she does the paperwork, Abby will be strip-searched for contraband and drugs.

‘They’ll have her go into the bathroom, disrobe and stand over a brown sheet. She’ll have to then squat and cough. She’ll then put her hands together and squat. They will also ask her to open her mouth and shake her hair out. Finally, she’ll have to lift up each breast to show them she is not hiding anything! Everyone has to go through it, and it’s incredibly degrading!’

Coulman went on, saying that after all that is done the torture and humiliation is not over!

The prison will hand Abby a pair of use underwear, a jogging bra, and a t-shirt.

What is even more humiliating according to the former inmate is that they give the ‘newbies’ green dresses to differentiate them from the rest.

Abby is set to also receive socks and a pair of canvas shoes that have been washed so many times they have holes in the bottom.

She will get one towel, a laundry bag, and two thin blankets as well as two pillowcases.

Apparently, the check-in process will take many hours.

‘Her celebrity status will not matter once she’s inside. Bossy will not work for her. She’s going to be stripped of her freedom, and it is just so degrading!’

Advertisement

Do you think Abby Lee Miller will be able to handle well her new life in prison?

Post Views: 1,015

Read more about abby lee miller dance moms

Advertisement

You may also like
Abby Lee Miller Goes On A Bizarre Social Media Rant On The Day Of Her Prison Check-In!
07/12/2017
Abby Lee Miller Tells All On How She’ll Spend Her Last Four Days Before Going To Prison!
07/09/2017
Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Surrender Date Delayed!
07/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Phylise webb
07/12/2017 at 10:05 am
Reply

She will have to, what choice do she have


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *