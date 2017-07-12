Stripped Naked And Humiliated For Hours: Inside The Degrading Check-In Process Abby Lee Miller Is Bound To Go Through In Prison

It looks like the former Dance Moms star is about to get a huge reality check! According to FCI Victorville newly released inmate Hollie Coulman, the disgraced Abby Lee Miller’s first few days behind bars are bound to be a nightmare.

Hollie Coulman spent 13 months in prison for wire fraud, and she was released in April.

The woman revealed that through the check-in process, and after she does the paperwork, Abby will be strip-searched for contraband and drugs.

‘They’ll have her go into the bathroom, disrobe and stand over a brown sheet. She’ll have to then squat and cough. She’ll then put her hands together and squat. They will also ask her to open her mouth and shake her hair out. Finally, she’ll have to lift up each breast to show them she is not hiding anything! Everyone has to go through it, and it’s incredibly degrading!’

Coulman went on, saying that after all that is done the torture and humiliation is not over!

The prison will hand Abby a pair of use underwear, a jogging bra, and a t-shirt.

What is even more humiliating according to the former inmate is that they give the ‘newbies’ green dresses to differentiate them from the rest.

Abby is set to also receive socks and a pair of canvas shoes that have been washed so many times they have holes in the bottom.

She will get one towel, a laundry bag, and two thin blankets as well as two pillowcases.

Apparently, the check-in process will take many hours.

‘Her celebrity status will not matter once she’s inside. Bossy will not work for her. She’s going to be stripped of her freedom, and it is just so degrading!’

Do you think Abby Lee Miller will be able to handle well her new life in prison?