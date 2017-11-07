FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Charlie Heaton david beador tamar braxton oprah winfrey bella thorne kim zolciak donald trump liam hemsworth Austin Forsyth jimmy fallon jennifer lawrence amber portwood meghan king edmonds Jill Duggar Joy-Anna Duggar vicki gunvalson catelynn lowell kandi burruss caitlyn jenner kim kardashian Kevin Spacey wendy williams paris jackson
Home » TV Shows

‘Stranger Things’ Actors Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Photographed Holding Hands And Sharing Ear Buds In Paris – Check Out The Cute Pic!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/07/2017
0
0


CHARLIE_HEATONSource: etonline.com

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s adorable couple pic will definitely make Stranger Things’ fans’ hearts grow with excitement and happiness. It is a well-known fact by now that their characters on the popular Netflix show are shipped by many of its watchers.

The TV-turned-real life pair was spotted spending some time together in Paris today.

The two were photographed by the paparazzi sharing a pair of earbuds and holding hands on the streets of what is known as the most romantic city in the world.

Were they listening to Jonathan’s Spotify playlist?

The cute couple even wore matching outfits!

Both Natalia and Charlie sported black tops and jackets.

Dyer slayed a pair of round black sunglasses as well.

On Stranger Things, their characters fall in love in the 1980s, but in real life, they first sparked romance rumors back in January when the young actors were caught together on a flight out of L.A. International Airport.

Advertisement

What do you think about Natalia and Charlie having a relationship in real life?

Post Views: 0

Read more about Charlie Heaton natalia dyer stranger things

Advertisement

You may also like
Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Allegedly Caught With Cocaine At Airport
10/28/2017
Netflix Releases The Final Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Stranger Things’ And We Have Goosebumps! – Check It Out Here!
10/13/2017
Netflix Jacks Their Subscription Rates Up Before The Premiere Of ‘Stranger Things 2’
10/06/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *