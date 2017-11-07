‘Stranger Things’ Actors Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Photographed Holding Hands And Sharing Ear Buds In Paris – Check Out The Cute Pic!

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s adorable couple pic will definitely make Stranger Things’ fans’ hearts grow with excitement and happiness. It is a well-known fact by now that their characters on the popular Netflix show are shipped by many of its watchers.

The TV-turned-real life pair was spotted spending some time together in Paris today.

The two were photographed by the paparazzi sharing a pair of earbuds and holding hands on the streets of what is known as the most romantic city in the world.

Were they listening to Jonathan’s Spotify playlist?

The cute couple even wore matching outfits!

Both Natalia and Charlie sported black tops and jackets.

Dyer slayed a pair of round black sunglasses as well.

On Stranger Things, their characters fall in love in the 1980s, but in real life, they first sparked romance rumors back in January when the young actors were caught together on a flight out of L.A. International Airport.

Advertisement

What do you think about Natalia and Charlie having a relationship in real life?