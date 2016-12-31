Stragest Funeral Ever – He Put Her Ashes in a Louis Vuiton Dog Bag

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Beverly Hills funeral was not proportionate to her past star power and it was in fact attended by only a few A-listers. However, her husband did his best to glamorize the memorial of the late socialite.

At the funeral, her husband Prinz von Anhalt, spoke during his eulogy , saying : “I was her best friend and it was my duty … to take care of [her,] When you get married it’s for better or for worse.”

The man also talked about the absence of celebrities from the memorial and why that was. “The church is not full today because the timing was bad,” many of her close celebrity friends being on vacation during the time.

According to an insider, however, “He spoke about THE most inappropriate things for a funeral!” Her husband held a gold box that contained her ashes and said: “My wife chose the wrong day to die. She should have died a week earlier, or in January, when everyone is back.” Furthermore, he told a story of how when he first came to America he offered Gabor $5,000 to take a picture with him. The socialite agreed and he showed the respective picture to the funeral attendees.

As if that all that did not make the funeral odd enough, Von Anhalt placed her ashes in a Louis Vuiton dog carrying bag by the end of the service. He explained that Gabor’s dogs were like human beings to her and they were always by her side wherever she traveled.

Furthermore, the source shared that “He also claimed she did not find out for three years that her leg was amputated! Everyone was like, ‘Is he for real?!’ He also brought her pillow to show us what she slept on for 6 years. People were rolling their eyes!”

Cringe!

“Amazing Grace” as well as “Ave Maria,” were the two songs performed. Father Ed Benioff described Gabor as “an icon that was known for glamour and beauty and talent.” Gabor’s ashes are to be buried at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, where icons like Marilyn Monroe, Gene Kelly, Farrah Fawcett, Dean Martin as well as her own daughter and sister are resting.