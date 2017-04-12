‘Storage Wars’ Season 10 Cast Includes Emily Wears, Dave Hester, And Darrell Sheets

“Storage Wars” Season 10, which will air on A&E has a great cast, so let us meet them.

The hit reality series that will broadcast two episodes tonight will feature Emily Wears who like her father is a professional auctioneer.

At the age of 27, she is one of the youngest people in the business and has followed her father’s footsteps – he is the owner of Wears Auctioneering In in Solon, Iowa.

Talking to local media, Wears explained she has been doing this job since she was a child.

She revealed: “I didn’t get to do extra sports on the weekends and fun stuff like that. I didn’t get to have a lot of time with friends and do sleepovers, so I kind of loathed it because it was this necessary evil, I didn’t have a choice.”

There are not many female auctioneers, and she is thrilled to be one.

She added: “I’m one of very few women so getting to represent that is pretty cool for me.”

The cast also includes Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante, who have been on “Storage Wars” from day one and run Now and Then thrift store in Orange, California.

Dave Hester, who owns a store called Rags to Riches, is famous for creating drama with other contestants. He often speaks about his 2005 DUI conviction and subsequent community service which led to his new passion in life.

Darrell Sheets is a veteran of “Storage Wars” and has made a fortune as an auctioneer. Sheet once sold a $15,000 letter written by Abraham Lincoln. He is also the proud owner of four drawings by Pablo Picasso.

Mr. Sheets is teaching his son, Brandon, the ropes because he wants him to take over the business. Brandon got his GED because he wanted to get started as rapidly as possible and he knows the path is not easy.

The young Sheets told A&E: “It’s a tough game to get into; more senior guys will try to run you out of the business if they don’t like you. They’ll trick you into spending all your money on things that just won’t sell.”

Ivy Calvin is from Palmdale, California and became a cast member of “Storage Wars” during Season 3 and he owns Grandma’s Attic thrift store.

He has been in this business for over 17 years and knows how to make money.

Dan and Laura Dotson are familiar faces on “Storage Wars” and are the owners of American Auctioneers.