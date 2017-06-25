Stop The Rumors! Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Not Getting Married

Apparently, they’re happy just the way they are! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not getting married, reveals the singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus.

In an interview on Mario Lopez’s radio show, ‘On With Mario,’ last Wednesday, the 50-year-old film producer and star of Bravo’s ‘Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer’ cleared up the story.

She claimed that her daughter and her boyfriend are happy living in Malibu and a wedding isn’t something they are even considering at the moment, at least for now, we’d say…

The 24-years old former Disney star and the 27-years old actor met on the set of the 2010 movie, ‘The Last Song,’ and were eventually engaged in 2012, but called it off a year later.

They got back together in 2015, and supposedly Miley has started wearing her engagement ring again since then.

Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is the one ‘guilty’ for the wedding rumors. He tweeted back in March a photo of his daughter wearing a white dress and captioned it, ‘I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.’

From there on, it was easy for everyone to assume that the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer is getting married or that she has already tied the knot in private. Oh, dads on social media nowadays…

One thing is sure right now – if Miley and Liam ever decide to get married, Billy Ray will be there with them every step of the way. About her father, Miley said that he’s a good man and his family are all great people.

As for her mother, Miley said that she would probably want a big wedding for her daughter, but added that the singer will surely wish a simple ceremony, filled only with close friends.

Advertisement

And yes, this is Miley Cyrus we’re talking about, who now seems to be a completely changed woman. Are the ‘Wrecking Ball’ days gone for good?