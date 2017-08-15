Still In Love Lamar Odom Plans To Ruin Ex Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Wedding

According to new reports, Lamar Odom hates that his ex is now dating a man who treats her right – Tristan Thompson and intends to do something about it! Just when we thought Lamar was completely out of Khloe Kardashian’s life it looks like he is back with a vengeance – literally!

All in all, Lamar is still regretting the way things ended between him and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and is determined to ruin her upcoming wedding to her current significant other.

Apparently, the man is well aware everything ended because of his huge mistakes, but he cannot stand it that someone else is making his Khloe happy.

No matter how much he wants to deny it, the man is still very much in love with the Kardashian.

One insider said he is certain ‘they are soul mates who are destined to be together again.’

Even though Khloe Kardashian has obviously moved on from him, Odom cannot let go.

He hopes the woman still has feelings for him as well and has been talking to his close pals about meeting her face to face for closure.

Of course, he is completely delusional as Khloe is certainly happy and in love with Thomson who she believes would make a great father to their future kids.

Do you think Lamar will manage to ruin Khloe’s fantastic relationship with Tristan Thomson? Should the reality TV star meet Odom to help him get closure and move on or should he deal with his lingering feelings on his own and let Khloe be happy with her new man?