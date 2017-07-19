Stevie Wonder Quietly Marries Longtime Girlfriend In A Beautiful Wedding

Stevie Wonder got hitched! The 67-year-old legendary music-man married his 42-year-old girlfriend, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, in a lavish wedding surrounded by celebrity friends at the Hotel Bel-Air over the weekend. The dynamic duo has two children together.

The publication, People Magazine, reported that the reception was decorated with an abundance of flowers and string lights.

I know our readers here would love to take a look at some insider photos, but unfortunately, Marqueta Pippens, a woman who shared pictures and videos of the event uploaded them to Instagram and then made the account private shortly after that.

The publication reported the singer captioning a collage from the spectacle, “had a ball and was honored to be a part of Stevie Wonder’s wedding.”

As far as what the wedding was like, apparently, Stevie had some of his music playing, including, “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, “My Cherie Amour,” and “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life.”

As for who was at the wedding, the 25-time-Grammy-award winner had included seven of his other children, including, Aisha, Kwame, Sophia, Keita, Kailand, Mumtaz, and Mandla.

His family has been through this experience before, as Stevie has been married twice before this one.

The singer was married to Syreeta Wright from 1970 until 1971, and Kai Millard from 2001 until 2012, and not only that, but the lothario has nine children with five different women. As for what Wonder has been up to lately, Steve was recently serenading the crowd at golfer Rory McIlroy’s wedding to Erica Stoll at the Ashford Castle in Ireland. According to sources, he sang, “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” Isn’t She Lovely,” as well as, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”