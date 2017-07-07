Stevie J’s Girl Joseline Hernandez Bashes Ex K. Michelle And Shekinah For Backing Mona Scott-Young In Short Video

All is fair in love and war, just ask Joseline Hernandez who is now bashing her ex-girlfriend, K. Michelle, and Shekinah after they mocked her feud with Mona Scott-Young.

You may or may not be aware; there is an ugly fight going on between Hernandez and the creator of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

K. Michelle and Shekinah, who is Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ best friend, are featured on shows produced by Scott-Young.

Last week, the media mogul was spotted at K. Michelle’s “Puff & Petals” restaurant having lunch with Tiny and Shekinah.

#griseldablanco #cocainecowboys A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

At some point during the meal, Shekinah decided to record “a testimony to bash the haters who claimed Mona stole their money.”

Shekinah said: “To all you haters who always have something to say about my girl Mona, we got a real testimony right here. What’s up K.”

Shekinah turned the camera to a laughing K. Michelle who had the following to say: “Everything she wanted to do came true…”

Shekinah interjected: “She pay everybody, ain’t nobody going unpaid!”

K. Michelle explained, “she has had my back, we have been through so much,” as the media mogul giggled in the background.

Bonnie Bella’s mother rapidly answered with a strange picture that featured a rat and a hyena.

Oooop! 👀 #Shekinah #KMichelle #MonaScott #Joseline @puffandpetalslounge A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

She captioned it: “You: Top me: Bottom you do the math! Click up bitches that is what you gotta do! D*** riders.”

In a series of videos, the singer and dancer has been calling out Scott-Young for owing her money and has threatened to sue her.

In her most recent rant, Stevie J’s baby mama claimed: “So y’all made me [look] like I am just this crazy person, and everything that went on in the show was not [because] of Mona Scott-Young. Mona, let’s just keep it real. I quit the show, so now y’all wanna run back these [videos] that I did three years ago… You mad because you owe me money, and you on some bullsh*t.”

She added: “You would’ve never given me a budget for a delivery special that no other cast member was in but me, my family, my kid, and my friends… How am I all of a sudden so crazy?”

A source close to the network said Hernandez is a nightmare to work with and no one will miss her if she quits.

The insider claimed: “She ONLY wanted to be filmed in her dressing room and NOT on stage with the rest of the cast. She wanted to hand-pick who she would interact with and kept trying to dictate how she would participate.”

The spy also explained: “Production and the network refused to give in to her outlandish, disrespectful behavior. They called her bluff and let her quit.”

Advertisement

There are two big winners in this major drama, VH1, and Scott-Young.