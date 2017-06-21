FREE NEWSLETTER
Stevie J’s Daughter Savannah Unimpressed By Joseline’s Tears: Starts Brawl Amid Her Dad’s Marriage Plans

Nick Markus Posted On 06/21/2017
stevie j joseline hernandez fight with daughter savannahSource: itsonlyentertainment.com

Even though Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez seemed to have patched things up on the latest episode of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, one relationship that is still as strained as ever is the one between Joseline and Stevie’s daughter Savannah. According to reports, Stevie J sat down with his self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess baby mama and two of his other daughters recently.

The reality TV star told the girls he really wants to get married to Joseline – for real this time.

But as soon as Stevie brought up the idea, it was pretty obvious that Savannah and Sade were not the most excited about it.

Savannah even reminded everybody that Eva, Stevie’s daughter with Mimi Faust was the victim of Hernandez’ latest tricks.

But Joseline showed she really wanted to make an effort to get along with the girls and be accepted in the family.

She apologized for her behavior, admitting that she was pretty immature.

Then, Jolseline burst into tears, claiming that her father has put her through a lot and he pushed her to say those things about the toddler.

However, Savannah was not touched by the Puerto Rican Princess’ tears and pointed out that they should be the one crying instead.

From then on, Savannah got even more heated, and her sister tried to calm her down with little success.

In the heated exchange, the daughter got out of the seat, ready to get physical with Joseline.

What do you think about the exchange between Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J’s daughter Savannah? Should the latter forgive and forget?

7 Comments

Donna Williams
06/21/2017 at 2:24 pm
Reply

Lady J,
Your feet are not planted in sincerity….
Your continously tripping and simply want to divide and conquer. Stevie, build a bond with your daughter and leave Lady J. to her path of growth through motherhood. Stevie, listen to your inner spirit.


VW
06/21/2017 at 10:25 am
Reply

You reap what you sow Joseline ~


Open mic
06/21/2017 at 8:19 am
Reply

It was ridiculous. Steve’s daughter behavior. Maybe her dress was to small an she could not breathe. Joseline knows she was wrong for making those false accusations. She’s not the first women to do this sort of thing. Yes it was wrong. But all that yelling not necessary.


helen thompson
06/21/2017 at 6:20 am
Reply

He’s weak putting scum over his daughters specially eva..after what she accused him of doing on social media. That shows that he don’t care about Eva’s feelings. Savannah should have tore into that. With those fake tears you know she lies about everything. Stevie grow up before she be beating your a** again and lying on your family are should I say hurting them


Dru
06/21/2017 at 5:47 am
Reply

Hell no she should not be forgiven! Immaturity does not some up her actions towards his than youngest daughter. She was a b***h for doing such a thing to a baby…his baby mind you! That if nothing else should show him just the type of woman that she is and he should only want to co-parent and exist in a good space with her for the sake of their child that they share. She is not a good person and his older daughter’s should have jumped her a** and if Stevie get’s back with her it will show what type of man he is!


Yalove11
06/21/2017 at 5:22 am
Reply

Joseline made the first threat. By saying “You know you can’t beat me up right” !!!! Those are fighting words period. You are an adult first off. Secondly you should not argue with kids. Third You and Stevie is just a plain disaster. Someone is going to get killed f***ing with you two. Why now do you want anybody’s blessings. You and Stevie never gave a duck before, so why now ???


theresa keena
06/21/2017 at 5:12 am
Reply

I think Stevie I daughter has no respect, and no manners. She can’t tell her dad what to do, or who to love. She’s out of place. One day that mouth of hers will get her in a lot of trouble. And to talk to hard Manish face mimi, when she’s no better than her. Look at what she did. Pot calling the kettle black. Learn some respect little girl. Stevie is the boss, by you.


