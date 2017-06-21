FREE NEWSLETTER
Stevie J’s Daughter Savannah Unimpressed By Joseline’s Tears: Starts Brawl Amid Her Dad’s Marriage Plans

Nick Markus Posted On 06/21/2017
stevie j joseline hernandez fight with daughter savannahSource: itsonlyentertainment.com

Even though Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez seemed to have patched things up on the latest episode of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, one relationship that is still as strained as ever is the one between Joseline and Stevie’s daughter Savannah. According to reports, Stevie J sat down with his self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess baby mama and two of his other daughters recently.

The reality TV star told the girls he really wants to get married to Joseline – for real this time.

But as soon as Stevie brought up the idea, it was pretty obvious that Savannah and Sade were not the most excited about it.

Savannah even reminded everybody that Eva, Stevie’s daughter with Mimi Faust was the victim of Hernandez’ latest tricks.

But Joseline showed she really wanted to make an effort to get along with the girls and be accepted in the family.

She apologized for her behavior, admitting that she was pretty immature.

Then, Jolseline burst into tears, claiming that her father has put her through a lot and he pushed her to say those things about the toddler.

However, Savannah was not touched by the Puerto Rican Princess’ tears and pointed out that they should be the one crying instead.

From then on, Savannah got even more heated, and her sister tried to calm her down with little success.

In the heated exchange, the daughter got out of the seat, ready to get physical with Joseline.

What do you think about the exchange between Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J’s daughter Savannah? Should the latter forgive and forget?

