Stevie J’s Baby Mama Mimi Faust Still Has Problems With Joseline Hernandez Despite Finding New Love

Mimi Faust is opening up about the pain she felt upon discovering that her then-boyfriend, Stevie J, was cheating with Joseline Hernandez.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star made an appearance on Couple’s Court With The Cutlers to back a friend who is going through a tough time due to infidelity.

Faust’s unnamed pal explained that her boyfriend and her best friend are having an affair.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star revealed: “It was terrible. He had her in his phone under a different name, and the person is calling in the middle of the night. I am like, ‘Why is your phone ringing at four or five in the morning?’ And he would be like, ‘Oh, it is my homeboy from the studio.’ It was just crazy.”

While Faust never mentioned Hernandez by name, fans of the VH1 series are aware that Stevie J and Faust had a complicated romance that led to the birth of Eva.

The romance ended after Faust learned that Stevie J was sleeping with The Puerto Rican Princess.

The mother of one has moved on with a new love, but she still thinks that the Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood star is toxic for calling child protective service on her.

Faust, who was forced to file a temporary restraining order against Hernandez, said: “I am not angry. I am not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I do not give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I cannot even speak about on the show.”

She added: “If he is not going to protect my daughter, I will. If the shoe were in his foot, he would do exactly what I am doing. I do not understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

A source close to Faust explained: “Mimi thinks Joseline is toxic and has hammered it into Stevie’s head that if Joseline is ever alone with Eva, even in the car driving her back to Mimi’s, that there will be hell to pay!”

There is still no real clarity for those three people.