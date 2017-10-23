Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Would Marry Him Under One Condition

It is complicated between Joseline Hernandez and the father of her little girl.

However, it will surprise many to learn that Hernandez is willing to marry Stevie J under one specific condition.

No, this time it would be a real wedding with government-issued documents that would make it legit.

Over the weekend, Bonnie Bella’s mother sat down for an interview with Sister Circle, and she tackled many topics.

She opened up about the fact Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will not survive without her because she is the one holding the ship down.

#joselinehernandez shares her current relationship status with #StevieJ and why she let him see baby Bonnie Bella @joseline @tvonetv #sistercircletv A post shared by SisterCircleTV (@sistercircletv) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

The singer and dancer was asked the status of her relationship with Stevie J, and she gave an earful.

Hernandez said: “Shout out to my baby daddy; he changed my life. He discovered me, and if it were not for him, I would not be where I am.”

She explained why they split by saying: “I went in the deep end and I did not longer accept him for who he was I wanted to change him.”

She confessed: “I think he is a great person, and I think that he is going to be a great husband for a woman someday. I do not know what’s going to happen with him and me.”

The aspirant music star continued by saying: “I do not lust after him. I do not want to have him right now. I do not miss him, and I do not need him.”

When asked if she would ever marry Stevie J, she replied by saying she would say yes if he were filthy rich, like billionaire rich.

Fans said she was money hungry and bashed her for the comment.

One said: “IMO, Joseline and Stevie seem to be better off without each other. They are a sick, toxic, combustible combination. Joseline seems to be trying hard to become a better person. Stevie seems to be what Stevie has always been, i.e., super talented, funny, charismatic, a loving father, handsome, charming, financially irresponsible, a user of women, non-committal, and sleazy. As for Bonnie Bella, poor baby. May God bless her.”

Another stated that they are happy that Hernadez is at least honest with her feelings.

The supporter shared: “Big ups @Joselinhernandez, truly you kept me tuned in pooh..Do your thang ma…You keep it a 1000 and thats hard for bitches who always under a mask of someone else…I’m proud of you and Stevie and all i ask you guys just make sure to put Bonnie Bella beautiful self first before your personal feelings…GOD bless you and stay up.”

Should a woman marry a man based only on his net worth?