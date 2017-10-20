FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Wants To Return To ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ — Diva Is The Piece That Holds Everything Together, She Says

Dylan Fisher Posted On 10/20/2017
Joseline HernandezCredit: Instagram

Joseline Hernandez is grabbing some serious headlines.

Stevie J’s ex-girlfriend was a guest on Sister Circle, and she was asked if she will ever go back to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

The hosts wanted to know if Hernandez will sit down with her frenemy, Mona Scott-Young, and make an appearance on the hit TV show after their public feud.

The dancer and femcee said like a Jenga game she is the central piece that holds “all of this together.”

The Puerto Rican Princess went on to say that she is still receiving royalties from ATL and all “the new girls who walk on the set work for her.”

She also stated: “You ever played that game where [when] you take a piece out, everything crumbles? Take that one piece out, take Joseline Hernandez out and the ATL will crumble.”

She added: “I’ma tell you what happens [to] Love & Hip Hop without Joseline Hernandez. It is like the Jenga game. Take that one piece out, you all gone.”

Fans of the series are torn. Some say that she was very important to the show and others say she is irrelevant.

One person said: “Umm, she quit. Mona aint sent her anywhere.What part of cardI b is she getting royalties from? Keyshia Cole? The lies are becoming ridiculous now just like her antics. She became irritating in the last two seasons, and I don’t care to see her in the next.”

Another shared: “I guess I’m the only one who doesn’t care if she wasn’t on the show anymore. She doesn’t make LHH. The whole series is dead now with recycled people & fake storylines.”

A third TV watcher explained: “I mean she did make the show without her I ain’t watching.LNHH needs her.”

A fourth individual had the following to say: “She s right tho. She made lhhatl what it is! Atl has the highest ratings for the franchise n it because everyone was tuning in to watch her shaninganz Joseline is just getting started y’all!!!”

A few months ago, Bonnie Bella’s mother stormed off the set of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and later said that she quit because Scott stole her money and had been encouraging her to be a fighter and “ghetto” when she has changed her ways.

Via social media she wrote: “I’mma come back in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have yall phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b**ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years. I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah, and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”

Do you want Hernandez back on the show?

9 Comments

Williene Clayton
10/20/2017 at 5:22 pm
Reply

She’s really tripping.


Gina
10/20/2017 at 5:18 pm
Reply

She’s a digusting female you can’t understand what the hell she is saying. Yes I do agree go back to dancing, she cant rap or sing or act. She’s not evening showing herself to be a good mother.


Nita
10/20/2017 at 4:53 pm
Reply

Of course she is ghetto as hell always cussing and fighting. What kind of mother acts like this. Her daughter is going to grow up and bear her mother’s evil ways. Lets pray for both of them. Lhha will survive, we as a black race are more than confusion. A lot of blacks are educated, have moral, integrity, class.


arga jones
10/20/2017 at 3:44 pm
Reply

Jocelyn does not make the show at all so if she come back good if she don’t okay but she does not make Love & Hip Hop Love & Hip Hop made her a**


helen thompson
10/20/2017 at 12:33 pm
Reply

Noooooo she is to much trouble and ghetto. No she does not make the show whomever told her that is crazies than she is. She has burnt her bridges


    Ida Robinson
    10/20/2017 at 5:22 pm
    Reply

    your right! she needs to go sit down somewhere and she’s very uncivilized.

Pamela nichols
10/20/2017 at 12:22 pm
Reply

Lol, she can keep it moving ! If I Was mona I wouldn’t take her disgusting a** back ! Cuz she need money ! Hit the pole like you know


Dannie
10/20/2017 at 11:46 am
Reply

This girl has officially went bonkers… Talking about hashtag Oprah, Oprah don’t sit down with no trash… Joseline Hernandez is just entertainment Oprah got plenty of money and don’t need to be entertained, especially by her…ijs…


Teia Carrington
10/20/2017 at 11:10 am
Reply

Wait did she say the show would not make it if she not on the show…
Girl Gtfoh….😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣


