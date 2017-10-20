Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Wants To Return To ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ — Diva Is The Piece That Holds Everything Together, She Says

Joseline Hernandez is grabbing some serious headlines.

Stevie J’s ex-girlfriend was a guest on Sister Circle, and she was asked if she will ever go back to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

The hosts wanted to know if Hernandez will sit down with her frenemy, Mona Scott-Young, and make an appearance on the hit TV show after their public feud.

The dancer and femcee said like a Jenga game she is the central piece that holds “all of this together.”

The Puerto Rican Princess went on to say that she is still receiving royalties from ATL and all “the new girls who walk on the set work for her.”

She also stated: “You ever played that game where [when] you take a piece out, everything crumbles? Take that one piece out, take Joseline Hernandez out and the ATL will crumble.”

She added: “I’ma tell you what happens [to] Love & Hip Hop without Joseline Hernandez. It is like the Jenga game. Take that one piece out, you all gone.”

Fans of the series are torn. Some say that she was very important to the show and others say she is irrelevant.

One person said: “Umm, she quit. Mona aint sent her anywhere.What part of cardI b is she getting royalties from? Keyshia Cole? The lies are becoming ridiculous now just like her antics. She became irritating in the last two seasons, and I don’t care to see her in the next.”

Another shared: “I guess I’m the only one who doesn’t care if she wasn’t on the show anymore. She doesn’t make LHH. The whole series is dead now with recycled people & fake storylines.”

A third TV watcher explained: “I mean she did make the show without her I ain’t watching.LNHH needs her.”

A fourth individual had the following to say: “She s right tho. She made lhhatl what it is! Atl has the highest ratings for the franchise n it because everyone was tuning in to watch her shaninganz Joseline is just getting started y’all!!!”

A few months ago, Bonnie Bella’s mother stormed off the set of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and later said that she quit because Scott stole her money and had been encouraging her to be a fighter and “ghetto” when she has changed her ways.

Via social media she wrote: “I’mma come back in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have yall phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b**ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years. I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah, and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”

Do you want Hernandez back on the show?