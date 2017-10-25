Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Shares Photo Of Baby Bonnie Bella — Fans Go After Her Over The Shoes

Fans and foes of Joseline Hernandez are having strange and funny exchanges over her daughter, Bonnie Bella’s shoes.

Beyonce once said in a song that you must really be important when you can have so many people having conversations about you.

Guess what, baby Bonnie Bella is super important because she is creating a lot of buzz on social media over her tiny shoes.

Stevie J’s ex-girlfriend shared a cute picture where she is squatting on the floor and holding her daughter on her knees.

Mom is sporting a black t-shirt, floral skirt, and the daughter is wearing a cute navy blue dress. However, all the fans could focus on were Bonnie’s little boots.

Supporters are adamant they are on the wrong feet and called The Puerto Rican Princess out.

@bonniebellahernandez #halloween A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

One person said: “SHE is so pretty you have looking flawless you go girl, but she looks just like her dad but shoes on the wrong feet miss.”

Another stated: “I cannot I cannooooot who put the shoes on Bonnie? Is she in a hurry or what? Her shoes are on the wrong feet :’( Awww, well maybe it’s a new style or something….. she’s a cutie pie.”

A third person defended Hernandez by explaining: “Yall always find something wrong lol she’s beautiful. Joseline is a great mom!! That’s what’s up!!”

Since quitting Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in season 6, Hernandez has been focusing on her baby girl and trying to be a better person.

She recently wrote an emotional letter to her baby that said in part: “I remember taking the test like it was yesterday!.“OMG, I TOOK 3. When I went to the doctor, he said ‘Honey you are three months pregnant!’ It was shocking, but you knew what you were doing hiding inside of me without my knowledge. You were gaining your strength so that you could transfer some to me!”

@bonniebellahernandez ??? #runmemymoney A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

It continued: “Strength I need it to make me a better Joseline, a better mother, a better provider. Bonnie Bella, you are a strong, fearless, happy, beautiful and kind and you may not know this, but you are teaching me to be those things. I was not always kind. Before you were here, I’ve made a lot of mistakes publicly, and I am sorry that you may one day be exposed to those mistakes. I apologize to everyone that I may have hurt during those dark moments in my life. I promise that I’m growing into a better woman each day I have you in my life!”

What is your take on the mini and laughable boot drama?