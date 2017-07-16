Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Shares Bikini Video With Brother Kermit Silva Amid ‘LHHATL’ Drama

Joseline Hernandez has no time for the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” drama; she is currently down in Florida enjoying the beaches with baby Bonnie Bella and her brother, Kermit Silva.

Meanwhile back in Atlanta, tongues are wagging about Hernandez’s behavior when it comes to the series.

It is not yet known if Stevie J’s baby mama will return to the hit VH1 show after her epic rants against Mona Scott-Young.

Her new frenemy is the executive producer and the creator of “LHHATL.”

In her latest Instagram live meltdown, Hernandez claimed Scott-Young owes her money, and she plans to take her to court.

She also argued that the media mogul is forcing the co-stars to fight on her various shows for ratings.

According to several sources, Hernandez took part in a screaming match with cast and crew members while taping the reunion show.

Because she did not get her way, she abruptly left the set and claimed she quit.

The network issued a statement saying that it was hard to work with the singer throughout the season.

VH1 went on to reveal that while she is welcome to be part of the series, she has yet to announce her decision.

The statement read in part: “Over 6 season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Joseline has always been difficult for security and producers. As production wrapped on Season 6, Joseline became increasingly uncooperative. Joseline refused to answer interview questions or show up for scenes. And the production was forced to work around her. After learning that Stevie J stood her up [for the Wendy Williams interview], Joseline would not allow production to film her in New York. Her appearance on the Wendy Williams Show was canceled.”

It concluded by: “Unfortunately we do not know whether or not Joseline will show up to sit on the stage with her castmates for Reunion.”

Meanwhile, production sources have come out to say what VH1 really wanted to say – Hernandez is a nightmare, and they would be happy to see her leave.

One unnamed source confessed: “It is usually a challenge to work with Joseline and it is getting worse and worse. She was a headache for producers all season long, and the drama that she had with Stevie J made it worse. It was more unbearable than usual for everyone that worked with her The show created this monster, and at this point, she is more of a liability than an asset to the show.”

Unfazed and unbothered by the drama, Hernandez is busy posting bikini videos where she is chilling with her brother, Kermit, to make the ladies go wild.

Fans have been begging VH1 to give Silva a spinoff.