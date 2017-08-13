Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Readies New Music In Career After ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’

Busy mama Joseline Hernandez has released several new songs and videos while sharing her dream of working with the queens of music Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

The former “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star sat down for a handful of interviews last week.

Bonnie Bella’s mother is currently pushing her musical career after shocking the world by quitting the hit VH1 series.

The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess has unleashed two news songs entitled “Run Me My Money” and “Mi Cualto” and too hot to handle music videos to accompany them.

The tracks have received lukewarm reviews.

As for the visuals, many find them clever, and very provocative.

Talking to a well-known publication, Stevie J’s baby mama said she is very proud of her work.

She said her goal is to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.

Hernandez revealed to the media outlet that she is in contact with Rihanna and even has a track for the diva.

Miss Hernandez also has hopes to get in the studio with Minaj.

The flamboyant TV star is not only hoping and praying – she is putting the hard work to accomplish her goals.

She stated: “Rihanna and I are friends. We communicate, shout out to Rih. I got a song that I was wow, telling the guys earlier…I want to see if Rihanna would get on it. I have a lot of work to do before Rihanna gets on one of my songs…Or Nicki, the queen of Hip Hop and the queen of Pop.”

#FingerFuckACheck PRODUCE BY @flydantoni #joselinehernandez #spanishrocksta #baddestputa IN MY ON LANE DOING MY OWN THING 😘😘😘#puertoricanprincess A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

The controversial artist said she is grateful to have received some form of acknowledgment from the superstars.

She shared: “I have so much work to do, before those ladies say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to get on a song with Joseline, but I’m appreciative that, for example, with Rihanna, one of my things from TV — she posted on her page years ago… For those ladies, for my peers, to even be including me in their surroundings with the music and what I do is amazing. That’s enough for me. Definitely, would love to do a song with Nicki and Rih.”

Hernandez has her fingers crossed that her musical talents will one day reach to other stars like Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

She stated: “Which artist in their right mind wouldn’t want to [work with them]? They are my favorites. Of course Beyonce, I love J.Lo, my favorite’s always been Selena [Quintanilla-Pérez].”

What are your thoughts on Hernandez’s new songs?