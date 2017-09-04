Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Posts Bonnie Bella Photos And Fans Drag Her For Not Letting Him See The Child

Joseline Hernandez and Bonnie Bella are dropping adorable mini-me fashion posts on social media, but Stevie J’s fans do not want to have it.

Last week, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to Instagram where she unveiled two photos that looked like they were part of a shoot for a fashion magazine.

The fancy pictures that were taken in a hotel hallway feature Hernandez in a long black coat which is wide open to reveal her toned legs and red boots.

The mother of one has her long black hair flowing on her shoulders and is wearing red earrings to match her boots.

As for baby Bonnie, she looked adorable in a striped navy and white outfit that featured a matching hat.

In one of the snapshots, Bonnie lovingly gazes at her mother.

My check is up 😋😏 A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess captioned the photo: “My check is up.”

The pictures came just days after Stevie J shared another heartbreaking video where he is begging Hernandez to see Bonnie.

He said: “Miss you, Bonnie.Stay tuned so I can send these disturbing messages, so I show the world how sick and evil the person is.”

Fans of the reality series went after Hernandez for not letting the father bond with his daughter.

One said: “I’m a fan however not a fan when us women use our kids, her dad should be able to see his daughter, you have her around people that you think to want good, just think it’s not a good look ur problem with Stevie are grown people problem, not Bonnie two separate situation. Stay bless. As I tell all men’s take them to court, you have the wright to don’t argue don’t make a show this is a child, and they have the wright to have both parents.”

A second commenter shared: “#Freebonnie. I fee bad for her baby. To have a mother like her @joseline ugh. What a shame.”

@bonniebellahernandez A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Another supporter stated that Stevie J might be faking it for a good storyline and to get headlines.

The person said: “Yall all on here talking bout let him see his baby yall don’t know what is going on Stevie has enough money to pay a lawyer and get visitation and if she violates the judges order she will deal with the judge he could be violent or making threats we don’t know what is going on but these are issues that they will work out, or a judge will work out.”

Advertisement

These two need to focus on what really matters – their child.