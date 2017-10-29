Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Goes Sultry For Halloween — ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans Love The Photos

Joseline Hernandez does Halloween a little differently compared to other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ariel Winter.

While the women mentioned above love to show skin, they also decided to dress as a famous or TV/movie character.

Stevie J’s former girlfriend opted to be herself at one the biggest costume Halloween parties in Miami, Floria.

The ex-Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star wore a black bra, very risqué pants, and leopard print coat.

The former reality star captioned the video of her heading to the event:”I am in the building!!! Costume party tonight! @mavsjax 1k give away performing #runmemymoney #baddestputa #spanishrocksta.”

She also added: “#clubmaverick #jacksonvilleflorida Oct 29!!! Halloween party!! Club Mavericks at The Landing Plaza! 1k give away!!!$1000 COLD CASH GOES TO THE BEST #COSTUME DON’T MISS THE #MOVIE!!!”

Many find it laughable that the Puerto Rican Princess will be helping pick the winner of the best Halloween costume when she is not wearing any.

Hernandez’s Halloween faux pas comes days after she told Sister Circle that all the women who appear on LHHATL work for her because she is getting royalty checks.

The rapper, who quitted the reality series over the summer, blamed her former boss, Mona Scott-Young, for her departure.

She said: “What happened with me walking away from the reality show…you know I just really feel like the way they are showing me.”

She continued: “You just gave me a $500,000 budget, but this is how you show me. I did not like that sh*t.That sh*t really bothered me. You gave me a $500,000 budget to do a show for my daughter, but then you turn around to do this to me. Because sometimes you got to respect certain things. Especially a person like me. I have been with the network for seven years and if you allow me to do something better… don’t turn around and try to show me something that I have done four years ago.”

She also spoke about making peace with Bonnie’s father and stated: “Stevie and I have been through some things. I apologize to him about everything we have done to each other or said about each other. I am in a good place now. Whatever happens in the past, that is just where it is.”

Some commenters say that Hernandez is probably going back to the show.