Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Is Focused On Her Coins As He Begs To See Bonnie Bella

As Stevie J shares emotional videos on social media, his baby mama, Joseline Hernandez, is busy flaunting her killer abs and making some serious money with her workout plan.

The former couple had a very tumultuous summer where they fought over hot food, bashed each other for being bad parents, and pointed fingers for the romance crumbling.

The bickering between the two artists came to a crashing end on the reunion show of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta when Hernandez quit the series.

After leaving the show, the father of six claimed Hernandez kidnapped his baby girl, Bonnie Bella, and went to live in Miami with her family.

Unable to see Bonnie, the music maker has decided to drag the diva to court. He is also getting emotional in clips where he confessed that he misses his child.

Meanwhile, the controversial femcee is busy on Instagram showing the world what a six pack looks like.

This week, she shared a video promoting the “28 Days Challenge.”

She captioned it: “Are you being the best you can be??? #resultsin28days can help you! #nogymneeded New challenge starts soon!! September challenge is awesome. Target those areas that you hate the most.”

In the comment section, even her fans are telling her to let Stevie J see his child.

Recently, Stevie J broke down and said: “Gonna go hard for mine until she is back in my arms. She has been keeping my daughter from me, that is not cool.You did not answer my call to see my baby. When I call — I want to see her.”

The fight between the duo is surprising because Hernandez told the world that she was a changed woman and she was done with the drama.

She said: “I wanted change. I want to be more focused. And by having Bonnie, I became more focused. She makes me so happy, I have never been happier in my life.”

She added: “What happened with me walking away from the reality show…you know I just really feel like the way they are showing me. It was like…How are you showing me like that?”

Hernandez still has some work to do before reaching her personal goals.