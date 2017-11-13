Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Is Doing Something Nice For Puerto Rico

Joseline Hernandez is emptying Bonnie Bella’s closet and is doing it for a great cause.

The former cast member of the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta recently shared a video where she is holding her baby girl while explaining to her fans why they should donate to her PR Princess Foundation.

The dancer and singer created the nonprofit organization to provide long-term relief and sustainability “for the economy of Puerto Rico.”

Miss Hernandez promised to use very penny to help the people of Puerto Rico.

Stevie J’s former girlfriend went on to explain that everything will be filmed so people can see where their money is going.

Baby Bonnie is also doing her part, many of her clothes will be donated to little children in the Carribean island.

The Puerto Rican Princess captioned the clip: “Please follow @prpfoundation to help #puertorico Lets help each other!! Click the link to be part of a great cause #puertoricanprincess.”

Some are applauding Hernandez for her good deed, while others claimed she is not feeding Bonnie.

One person said: “Yes, mama!! Thank you. We shall support the princess and the people. You said you would find a way. May God himself bless and multiply your effort.”

Another shared: “She is so adorable. Y’all better look at that face Bonnie Bella priceless. Some babies are naturally small/skinny not all babies are chunky. She is trying to help her country. Bonnie is too cute. Good for her for doing something positive.”

A third commenter claimed: “You are doing something nice for your country. You do have a heart people just hate u cuz they jealous! Bonnie is beautiful just like her mother !!!!!”

The ex-star of Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood recently made headlines by saying this about Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: “I am telling you what happens to Love & Hip Hop without Joseline Hernandez; it is like the Jenga game.Take that one piece out, you all gone.”

@bonniebellahernandez @joseline Noiseless Preparation. #puertoricanprincess #puertorico #sanjuan #caguas #vivapuertorico #donate A post shared by PR Princess Foundation (@prpfoundation) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

She also spoke about Stevie J by saying: “He changed my life. He discovered me.If it were not for Steven, I would not be where I am at.I think he is a great person, and I think that he is going to be a great husband for a woman someday. I do not know what’s going to happen with him and me.”

She added: “I do not lust after him. I do not want to have him right now. I do not miss him, and I do not need him.”

What do you think of Hernandez’s initiative?