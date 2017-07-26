Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Is A ‘Changed’ Woman And Will Appear On ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ After leaving Atlanta

Joseline Hernandez recently did an interview on “The Breakfast Club” where Charlamagne Tha God made sure no stones were left unturned.

The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess did not hold back and gave one surprising answer after another.

Hernandez wept as she spoke about quitting “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and the reason she decided to have Bonnie Bella.

The controversial reality star said she and Stevie J were no longer a couple when they conceived their daughter.

The singer and dancer confessed that at the age of 29 she realized that motherhood was calling and decided she wanted to have a child.

A very emotional Hernandez went on to say that she slept with Stevie J in hopes of having a baby.

The TV personality known for being raw and honest said: “I wasn’t bothered because we were separated already. And so we just happened to have sex, and I got pregnant. And so, even though we were separated, I wanted a baby, and I wanted to take care of my responsibilities, and I am like damn, I was 29, why not?”

She said her 6-month-old princess has changed her life for the better.

Bonnie Bella has even given her the courage to step away from a situation that was detrimental to her mental health and well-being.

She explained: “She changed my life completely… I just think about the things that I do. And I think that everything that I do now is for her. And I just want to show her that whatever she wants to do in life, whatever she dreams of, whatever she desires, she can accomplish it. And I want to show her that that can be done. I have been doing pretty good at it. I executive produced her delivery special for VH1.”

The proud mama bear said her daughter would grow up to be her opposite.

She shared: “The way that I am raising her, she is going to understand where I came from. She is going to have a really good life, and she is going to be the opposite of me.”

As to why she left “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” she had the following to say: “I feel like sometimes you gotta respect certain things, especially a person like me. I have been with the network for seven years and if you allow me to do something better, allow me to do that. Don’t turn around and try to show something I did four years ago. I feel like walking away; I feel like I needed to explain. I was like ‘Damn, I did that sh*t four years ago. It is just not fair.’”

Advertisement

Hernandez now lives in Florida, and she plans to appear on few episodes of “Love & Hip Hop Miami.”