FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
robert kardashian Eniko Parrish jenelle evans joseline hernandez kanye west Jasmine Washington kim kardashian drake kourtney kardashian meek mill beyonce t.i. briana dejesus chrissy teigen abby lee miller amber rose kenya moore la la anthony blac chyna bella thorne Kirk Frost nene leakes ben affleck
Home » Entertainment

Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Is A ‘Changed’ Woman And Will Appear On ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ After leaving Atlanta

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/26/2017
2
2.9K Views
1


Bonnie Bella Joseline HernandezCredit: Instagram

Joseline Hernandez recently did an interview on “The Breakfast Club” where Charlamagne Tha God made sure no stones were left unturned.

The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess did not hold back and gave one surprising answer after another.

Hernandez wept as she spoke about quitting “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and the reason she decided to have Bonnie Bella.

The controversial reality star said she and Stevie J were no longer a couple when they conceived their daughter.

The singer and dancer confessed that at the age of 29 she realized that motherhood was calling and decided she wanted to have a child.

A very emotional Hernandez went on to say that she slept with Stevie J in hopes of having a baby.

The TV personality known for being raw and honest said: “I wasn’t bothered because we were separated already. And so we just happened to have sex, and I got pregnant. And so, even though we were separated, I wanted a baby, and I wanted to take care of my responsibilities, and I am like damn, I was 29, why not?”

She said her 6-month-old princess has changed her life for the better.

Bonnie Bella has even given her the courage to step away from a situation that was detrimental to her mental health and well-being.

She explained: “She changed my life completely… I just think about the things that I do. And I think that everything that I do now is for her. And I just want to show her that whatever she wants to do in life, whatever she dreams of, whatever she desires, she can accomplish it. And I want to show her that that can be done. I have been doing pretty good at it. I executive produced her delivery special for VH1.”

The proud mama bear said her daughter would grow up to be her opposite.

She shared: “The way that I am raising her, she is going to understand where I came from. She is going to have a really good life, and she is going to be the opposite of me.”

As to why she left “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” she had the following to say: “I feel like sometimes you gotta respect certain things, especially a person like me. I have been with the network for seven years and if you allow me to do something better, allow me to do that. Don’t turn around and try to show something I did four years ago. I feel like walking away; I feel like I needed to explain. I was like ‘Damn, I did that sh*t four years ago. It is just not fair.’”

Advertisement

Hernandez now lives in Florida, and she plans to appear on few episodes of “Love & Hip Hop Miami.”

Post Views: 2,898

Read more about joseline hernandez

Advertisement

You may also like
Does K. Michelle Want Back In On ‘Love And Hip Hop?’
07/23/2017
Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Breaks Down While Explaining Why She Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ – She Also Flashed The Hosts Of ‘Breakfast Club’
07/22/2017
Joseline Hernandez Possibly Engaged To Her New Boyfriend
07/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Call it as I see it
07/26/2017 at 12:33 pm
Reply

Amend I AM SO glad she is off the show KNOW I WILL LOOK AT THE SHOW none speaking English


PEPPERPOT
07/26/2017 at 12:30 pm
Reply

She is so full it and her self good riddance


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *