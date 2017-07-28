Stevie J’s Baby Mama Joseline Hernandez Cries Over Haters After Quitting ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ To Be A Better Human Being

Joseline Hernandez claims she is no longer the crazy and wild woman that she was for the past five years on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

It has been an emotional week for Bonnie Bella’s mother who is on a promotional tour.

She sat down with the co-hosts of “The Breakfast Club” and spoke to reporters from Essence on her mea culpa tour.

During both interviews, the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” broke down in tears as she talked about her controversial past.

Bonnie Bella’s mother said she is hurt by the fact that viewers of the reality series still see her as a toxic [email protected] who will say and do anything to another human being.

Stevie J’s baby mama confessed that she was once that “manipulative p*ta,” but since having her daughter, she has changed her dirty ways.

However, sadly, haters keep judging her and calling her names on social media.

The singer and dancer said: “I feel like a lot of people judge before they even get to know people.”

The mother of one went on to share: “What I do not get is how many people see the wrong things, but they never see the good things that you do.”

With her voice trembling, the reality star went on to confess that she will never go back to her old ways and it is one of the reasons why she quit “LHHATL.”

She said: “The real Joseline that you have seen then, it is who I was at this point and who I am now is who I am at this point, and I think I am gonna change again, the older that I get to even be a better woman.”

Meanwhile, people, who have worked with Hernandez, told The Jasmine Brand that working with her was a “nightmare” and she has not changed in the past years as she is claiming.

An insider said: “It is usually a challenge to work with Joseline, and it is getting worse and worse. She was a headache for producers all season long, and the drama that she had with Stevie J made it worse. It was more unbearable than usual for everyone that worked with her.”

The source added: “The show created this monster and at this point, she is more of a liability than an asset to the show.”

Many viewers of the VH1 series say it is hard to believe that Hernandez has changed her ways after listening to her rant about K. Michelle and Mona Scott Young.